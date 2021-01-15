VIDEO: Michael Moore Says It's Time for More Political Parties on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with filmmaker and activist Michael Moore who expresses joy for the Senate run-off result in Georgia before sharing his thoughts on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including why impeaching Donald Trump despite the end of his presidency is important. And Michael shares his thoughts on the merits of the United States adopting more political parties to broaden representation, as is the case in nations like the United Kingdom and Canada.

