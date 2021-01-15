VIDEO: Michael Moore Says It's Time for More Political Parties on THE LATE LATE SHOW
James Corden connects with filmmaker and activist Michael Moore who expresses joy for the Senate run-off result in Georgia.
James Corden connects with filmmaker and activist Michael Moore who expresses joy for the Senate run-off result in Georgia before sharing his thoughts on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including why impeaching Donald Trump despite the end of his presidency is important. And Michael shares his thoughts on the merits of the United States adopting more political parties to broaden representation, as is the case in nations like the United Kingdom and Canada.
Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below.
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Catch a First Glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda-Helmed TICK, TICK...BOOM!
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks B POSITIVE and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More
- VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Move to L.A. on THE LATE LATE SHOW