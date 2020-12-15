VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Performs 'Savage Santa' Parody on THE LATE LATE SHOW
It's 2020 and Santa Claus is getting a Savage reboot thanks to Megan Thee Stallion.
It's 2020 and Santa Claus is getting a Savage reboot thanks to Megan Thee Stallion. He's ho-ho-hoing his way through his list and you better hope you were naughty this year, because Santa is.
Watch the performance from "The Late Late Show" below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: Original A CHORUS LINE Cast Members Featured in Lyric Video for "What I Did For Love"
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Sings 'How Will You Remember This Christmas?' For #BeAPart