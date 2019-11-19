VIDEO: Matthew Rhys Talks Mister Rogers on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Matthew Rhys discusses learning about Mister Rogers as an adult, being starstruck by Tom Hanks and trying to impress Keri Russell while filming The Americans.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

