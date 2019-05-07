VIDEO: Matt Bomer Stars in the Trailer for PAPI CHULO

Click Here for More Articles on TV - PREVIEWS / TRAILERS

Blue FOX Entertainment has released the trailer PAPI CHULO, starring Matt Bomer ('White Collar", "Will & Grace"), Alejandro Patiño ( FX's "The Bridge"), Elena Campbell-Martinez ("The Big Bang Theory"), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs", Bridesmaids), and D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place").

Watch the trailer below!

After a newly-single TV weatherman (Matt Bomer) is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a middle-aged Latino day laborer named Ernesto (Alejandro Patiño) to help.

Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop an unexpected but profound friendship in this darkly comedic reflection on class, ethnicity, and companionship in contemporary Los Angeles.





