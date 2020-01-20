VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Talks Kim & Kanye on ELLEN

Mark Wahlberg talked with Ellen about his family's dog, and how the Pomeranian's scheduled arrival accidentally made Mark's wife believe Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were coming over for dinner. The actor also chatted about his daughter's expensive hobby.

