VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Talks Kim & Kanye on ELLEN

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  

Mark Wahlberg talked with Ellen about his family's dog, and how the Pomeranian's scheduled arrival accidentally made Mark's wife believe Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were coming over for dinner. The actor also chatted about his daughter's expensive hobby.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Talks Kim & Kanye on ELLEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Josh Gad Says Working With Hugh Laurie Was a 'Pain in the Ass'
  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: BETWEEN THE LINES Has Released its First Music Video for 'Something to Hold Onto' Featuring Jason Gotay
  • VIDEO: Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Soller, Andrew Burnap Talk THE INHERITANCE on TODAY
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement