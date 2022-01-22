VIDEO: Maddie Ziegler Discusses WEST SIDE STORY Film Audition on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Maddie Ziegler appeared last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her audition for Spielberg's West Side Story, describing how she got the part of Velma and broke the news to her mother. Ziegler goes on to discuss how she feels about singing in public, and her boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin. She also talked about her role in the new movie, The Fallout, which is directed by Megan Park. The movie will premiere on January 27th on HBO Max. Watch as she talks about her audition experiences, upcoming projects, and personal life, and more below!

Photo Credits: Photo Lobo/NBC