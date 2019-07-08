VIDEO: MTV Shares New CATFISH Catch Up

Jul. 8, 2019  

On this episode of 'Catfish Catch-Up,' Dani from Season 1's 'Kya and Alyx' episode gives Nev updates on all his life changes since the show.

New episodes of 'Catfish' air every Wednesday at 8/7c on MTV.

Catfish: The TV Show brings couples together who've interacted solely through the internet. They've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?

Click Here to Watch the Video!



