VIDEO: MTV Shares Clip Of ARE YOU THE ONE? Cast Chatting About Representation and More

The cast of ARE YOU THE ONE? explain why equal representation in the media is important, share their personal experiences with bigotry, and tell you how you can be an LGBTQ+ ally.

If your perfect match was standing right in front of you, would you even know it? On the history-making eighth season, 16 singles head to Hawaii to find their perfect matches and for a chance to split the $1 million prize, and for the first time ever, all the singles are sexually fluid, which means there are no gender limitations: THE ONE could be anyone.





