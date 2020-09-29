Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Luke Wilson Talks EMERGENCY CALL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel

He also talks about the Legally Blonde cast reunion.

Sep. 29, 2020  

The actor also dishes on the recent "Legally Blonde" cast reunion.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

VIDEO: Luke Wilson Talks EMERGENCY CALL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You