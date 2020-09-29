VIDEO: Luke Wilson Talks EMERGENCY CALL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
He also talks about the Legally Blonde cast reunion.
The actor also dishes on the recent "Legally Blonde" cast reunion.
Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!
- VIDEO: Michael Ball, Lizzie Bea, and the London Cast of HAIRSPRAY Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT
- VIDEO: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'All I Really Want - Democracy Remix'
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 27- Deaf West's SPRING AWAKENING Opens on Broadway!