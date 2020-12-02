VIDEO: Lily Collins Says She Struggled With Her Body Image & Mental Health on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

"Emily In Paris" star Lily Collins opens up to Kelly Clarkson and Josh Groban about the importance of sharing one's mental health struggles with others. Not only does it make mental illness less stigmatized, but it can also make others feel less alone. Tune in to the show for more with Lily.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

