VIDEO: Lil Nas X Opens Up About Coming Out on CBS THIS MORNING

Lil Nas X quickly rose to fame with his song "Old Town Road," which broke the record for Billboard's longest-running No. 1 song of all time. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, revealed his song "Closure" was his way of coming out as gay. He told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King THE JOURNEY to making that announcement was not easy.

Watch a preview below!

Watch Gayle King's interview with Lil Nas X on "CBS This Morning," Tuesday, October 1, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

