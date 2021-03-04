VIDEO: Leslie Jones Shares How She Met Eddie Murphy on THE TONIGHT SHOW
She stars in the upcoming sequel COMING 2 AMERICA.
Leslie Jones talks about live-tweeting the 2020 election, her obsession with Steve Kornacki and Coming 2 America.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
