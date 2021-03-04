Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Leslie Jones Shares How She Met Eddie Murphy on THE TONIGHT SHOW

She stars in the upcoming sequel COMING 2 AMERICA.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Leslie Jones talks about live-tweeting the 2020 election, her obsession with Steve Kornacki and Coming 2 America.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

