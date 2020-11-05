VIDEO: Leslie Jones Compares Trump to an Angry Child on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Leslie Jones explains how waiting for election results is like waiting for STD results.
Leslie Jones explains how waiting for election results is like waiting for STD results, shares what she hates the most about the United States election coverage and shares what she thought of Trump and Biden's election night speeches.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Sondheim Surprises Composer With Dementia After His Song Goes Viral
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Breaks Into Song on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Sings 'Wait For It' in Powerful Election PSA
- VIDEO: Watch Julia Murney, Drew Gehling & More in Scenes from ASSASSINS
- VIDEO: Iain Armitage Talks YOUNG SHELDON on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Julie Andrews Talks About Kissing Carol Burnett on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW