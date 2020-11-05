Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Leslie Jones Compares Trump to an Angry Child on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Leslie Jones explains how waiting for election results is like waiting for STD results.

Nov. 5, 2020  

Leslie Jones explains how waiting for election results is like waiting for STD results, shares what she hates the most about the United States election coverage and shares what she thought of Trump and Biden's election night speeches.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

