VIDEO: Lesli Linka Glatter Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick SULLIVAN'S TRAVELS

Lesli Linka Glatter announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: SULLIVAN'S TRAVELS.

Watch the announcement below!

The film is ranked #61 on AFI's 10th Anniversary list of the greatest movies of all time. The Preston Sturges' comedy also appears at #39 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Laughs list and at #25 on AFI's list of the most inspiring films ever.

The film opens with the following dedication: "To the memory of those who made us laugh: the motley mountebanks, the clowns, the buffoons, in all times and in all nations, whose efforts have lightened our burden a little, this picture is affectionately dedicated." In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Steven Spielberg talks about SULLIVAN'S TRAVELS and its enduring message.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.





Related Articles View More TV Stories