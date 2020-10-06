VIDEO: Lenny Kravitz Talks About Writing His Memoir on TODAY SHOW
Singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz joins TODAY to talk about his new memoir.
Singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz joins TODAY to talk about his new memoir, "Let Love Rule," which details the first 25 years of his life. He says writing the book gave him new insight into who his father was as a person and served as therapy for their relationship.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
