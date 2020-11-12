VIDEO: Kylie Minogue Performs 'Magic' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
GRAMMY-winning pop superstar Kylie Minogue thrills in her Late Show debut.
GRAMMY-winning Pop superstar Kylie Minogue thrills in her Late Show debut with this performance of "Magic" off her chart-topping new album "Disco."
Watch the performance below!
