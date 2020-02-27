VIDEO: Kyle MacLachlan Talks CAROL'S SECOND ACT on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Kyle MacLachlan talks about acting in front of a live audience on "Carol's Second Act" and Kelsey Grammer's upcoming appearance on the show.

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.  The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. 

