VIDEO: Kurt Vile Performs 'Speed of the Sound' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below.
Musical guest Kurt Vile performs "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Watch the performance below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
