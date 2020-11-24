VIDEO: Kristen Stewart 'Cold-Reads' Famous Movie Lines on STIR CRAZY WITH JOSH HOROWITZ
Josh Horowitz talks to Kristen Stewart about her new movie "Happiest Season" and challenges her to a few holiday-themed games.
Watch the episode below!Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER! Click here to watch past episodes of "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz".
