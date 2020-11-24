Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kristen Stewart 'Cold-Reads' Famous Movie Lines on STIR CRAZY WITH JOSH HOROWITZ

Article Pixel

Josh Horowitz talks to Kristen Stewart about her new movie 'Happiest Season.'

Nov. 24, 2020  

Josh Horowitz talks to Kristen Stewart about her new movie "Happiest Season" and challenges her to a few holiday-themed games.

Watch the episode below!

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!

Click here to watch past episodes of "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz".

VIDEO: Kristen Stewart 'Cold-Reads' Famous Movie Lines on STIR CRAZY WITH JOSH HOROWITZ
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You