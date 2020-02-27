VIDEO: Kris Jenner Spills on Her Family on THE ELLEN SHOW

Feb. 27, 2020  

Ellen quizzed "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch Kris Jenner to get her honest answers about her famous family... in a game called "Keeping Up with the Blank."

Watch the clip below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

