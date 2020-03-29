VIDEO: Kim Raver Chats About What's to Come on This Season of GREY'S ANATOMY

Kim Raver chatted from home with ET's Katie Krause about what's still to come this season on 'Grey's Anatomy,' which will now end early due to the current health crisis.

She breaks down Teddy's 'Allison' bombshell, Richard's health scare and teases what's in store for all the romances, including her love triangle with Tom and Owen and what could happen with Meredith and Deluca.

Watch the full video below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the current season of Grey's Anatomy will be cut short by a few episodes. The episode airing on April 9, Put On a Happy Face, will be the finale of season 16.

Previous seasons of the show have had 24 or 25 episodes, and this one will only have 21.

Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series that premiered on March 27, 2005, on the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) as a mid-season replacement. The fictional series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attending doctors, as they develop into seasoned doctors while trying to maintain personal lives and relationships.

Shonda Rhimes developed the pilot and continues to write for the series; she is also one of the executive producers, along with Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Rob Corn, Mark Wilding, and Allan Heinberg.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You