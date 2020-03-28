GREY'S ANATOMY Season 16 Cut Short; Final Episode to Air April 9

According to Vulture, the current season of Grey's Anatomy will be cut short by a few episodes. The episode airing on April 9, Put On a Happy Face, will be the finale of season 16.

Previous seasons of the show have had 24 or 25 episodes, and this one will only have 21.

This news comes after the show was put on pause by Disney, on March 13, due to the health crisis.

A spokesperson has stated that the show is not planning to resume production to complete the remaining episodes of the season. But, the show is still renewed for season 17.

