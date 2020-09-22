VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Talks About Becoming a U.S. Citizen on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Kim Cattrall talks about getting emotional when she became a U.S. Citizen this summer.
Kim Cattrall talks about getting emotional when she became a U.S. Citizen this summer.
Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Cherry Jones Accepts her Emmy Award For SUCCESSION
- VIDEO: Watch a Documentary Short About the Making of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Featuring Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and More!
- Exclusive: Judy Kuhn Performs 'Someone Else's Story' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Name Appears in More Comprehensive EMMYS 'IN MEMORIAM' Video