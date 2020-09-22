Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Talks About Becoming a U.S. Citizen on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Kim Cattrall talks about getting emotional when she became a U.S. Citizen this summer.

Sep. 22, 2020  

Watch the clip from "Live with Kelly and Ryan" below!

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs every weekday morning.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


