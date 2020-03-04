VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Talks Directing Himself and Making Friends on Spotify on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  

Kevin Bacon talks about what it was like directing himself for an episode of CITY ON A HILL and getting into comedy with his scripted Spotify show, The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Talks Directing Himself and Making Friends on Spotify on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: SNL Parodies PHANTOM, WEST SIDE STORY, ANNIE, WICKED, and More in New Musical Sketch 'Airport Sushi'
  • VIDEO: Watch SNL Parody THE SOUND OF MUSIC with John Mulaney
  • VIDEO: 'Any Dem Will Do' for Randy Rainbow on Super Tuesday!
  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End