VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Calls Out the Big Difference Between Boston and Philadelphia on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

He talks about his TV show, CITY ON A HILL.

Mar. 25, 2021  

Kevin Bacon talks about CITY ON A HILL and the difference between Boston and Philadelphia.

Watch the clip from "Late NIght With Seth Meyers" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


