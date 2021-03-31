VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Jake Hoot Perform 'I Would've Loved You'

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson performs "I Would've Loved You" with "The Voice" season 17 winner Jake Hoot.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

Jake Hoot, a country artist originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, was crowned champion of "The Voice" in 2019.

Hoot stood out all season for his powerful vocals, dynamic storytelling abilities and devotion as a single dad to his 4-year-old daughter. Originally a one-chair-turn, Hoot earned Coach Kelly Clarkson her third "Voice" win on the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series.

Hoot faced tough competition from the other Top 4 finalists - Ricky Duran from Team Blake, Katie Kadan from Team Legend and Rose Short from Team Gwen. This was the first finale in seven seasons in which all four coaches had an artist competing in the finale.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.