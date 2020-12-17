VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Hard Candy Christmas' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
A cover of the Dolly Parton classic song.
It's a Dolly Parton Christmas! In this holiday Kellyoke, Kelly and her band Y'all perform a classic cover of "Hard Candy Christmas" by Dolly Parton.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'O Holy Night' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
- VIDEO: Keegan-Michael Key Says He Wooed Meryl Streep on the Set of THE PROM
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Says He's Quarantining After COVID-19 Exposure on ELLEN