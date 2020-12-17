Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Hard Candy Christmas' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

A cover of the Dolly Parton classic song.

Dec. 17, 2020  

It's a Dolly Parton Christmas! In this holiday Kellyoke, Kelly and her band Y'all perform a classic cover of "Hard Candy Christmas" by Dolly Parton.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

