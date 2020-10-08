VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
