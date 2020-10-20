VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Don't Know Why'
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Members Perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser
- VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- VIDEO: Broadway Stars From HAMILTON, LES MISERABLES, and More Want You to Make a Plan to Vote
- VIDEO: See Chadwick Boseman & Viola Davis in the Trailer for MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM