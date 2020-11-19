Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'A Little Respect'

Put on your dancing shoes!

Nov. 19, 2020  

Put on your dancing shoes! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "A Little Respect" by Erasure in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

