VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'A Little Respect'
Put on your dancing shoes!
Put on your dancing shoes! Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a cover of "A Little Respect" by Erasure in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!
- VIDEO: Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplet, David Hasselhoff, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' in Honor of CHICAGO's 24th Anniversary
- VIDEO: Watch Betsy Wolfe, Danny Burstein & More in Trailer for ESTELLA SCROOGE; Tickets Available Tomorrow!
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 17- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens on Broadway