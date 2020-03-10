VIDEO: Keke Palmer Talks GOOD MORNING AMERICA on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Keke Palmer talks about what it's like to host the third hour of GOOD MORNING AMERICA and discusses astrology and relationship deal breakers with Seth.

At age 21, Ms. Palmer was the youngest actress to portray CINDERELLA on Broadway, having established herself as one of the fastest rising stars of her generation. Her talents span film, television, and music alike, recently making TV history for being the youngest person to ever have her own talk show.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

