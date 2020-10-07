Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kate Walsh & Liam Neeson Talk HONEST THIEF on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The actors talk about releasing their new action thriller.

Oct. 7, 2020  

The actors talk about releasing their new action thriller, "Honest Thief," during the pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


