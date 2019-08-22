VIDEO: K.J. Apa is Singer Jeremy Camp in I STILL BELIEVE Trailer

Lionsgate has released the trailer for I Still Believe, starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, and Shania Twain.

From the makers of I Can Only Imagine comes the true LIFE STORY of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. Jeremy's remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.

Watch the trailer below!

I Still Believe will be released in theaters on March 20, 2020.





