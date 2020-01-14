VIDEO: Julia Stiles Talks About Her Most Memorable Looks on TODAY SHOW!

"Hustlers" star Julia Stiles takes a look back on some of her most memorable looks from film roles and the red carpet. When it comes to her outfits in "Save the Last Dance," she has one question: "Cargo pants ... why?"

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You