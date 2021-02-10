Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Joy Oladokun Performs 'breathe again' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The song first premiered on an episode of THIS IS US.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Musical guest Joy Oladokun performs "breathe again" for The Tonight Show.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

