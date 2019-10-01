VIDEO: Jonathan Van Ness Talks Ending HIV Stigma & New Book on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Jonathan Van Ness was a guest on Monday night's episode of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to talk about his new book "Over the Top." During the interview he discusses what drove him to reveal that he was diagnosed with HIV, the response he has received, ending the stigma around the disease, "Queer Eye," endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren and receiving a call from her, meeting Nancy Pelosi to discuss the Equality Act, and his family owning the local paper growing up.

Watch the interview below!

