VIDEO: John Oliver Talks One America News on LAST WEEK TONIGHT
John Oliver has returned with another episode of Last Week Tonight, this time to talk about OAN.
One America News, or OAN, is a far-right news network being embraced by President Trump at his virus press briefings. Oliver takes a look at who they are, how they report, and why they could be a big problem during the pandemic.
Watch the full video below!
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. The series recently received nine Primetime Emmy® nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (Paul Pennolino) and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.
In 2017, the show won four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. In 2016, it received three Primetime Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino.