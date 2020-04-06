VIDEO: John Oliver Talks One America News on LAST WEEK TONIGHT

John Oliver has returned with another episode of Last Week Tonight, this time to talk about OAN.

One America News, or OAN, is a far-right news network being embraced by President Trump at his virus press briefings. Oliver takes a look at who they are, how they report, and why they could be a big problem during the pandemic.

Watch the full video below!

