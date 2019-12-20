VIDEO: John Lithgow Talks Dissecting Roger Ailes' Personality on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  

John Lithgow talks about his holiday plans and getting in the head of Roger Ailes for Bombshell.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

