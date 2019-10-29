VIDEO: John Lithgow Shows His Resting Murderer Face on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

James asks the eternally lovely John Lithgow about the fact he has played a lot of murderous, menacing figures in his career, and what method John uses to make his stare more menacing -- which is all Rebecca Ferguson needs to be on edge.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

