VIDEO: John Krasinski Shares 'Some Good News' Including a Mini THE OFFICE Reunion with Steve Carrell

Last week, John Krasinski asked his Twitter followers to share #SomeGoodNews, and he turned those highlights in a Youtube video! Krasinski turned his home office into a "news network for good news" to share the news!

Krasinski shares some of the highlights, including the global shows of appreciation for healthcare workers to stories of love in the time of virus.

Krasinski later video calls in Steve Carell to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Office! The former co-stars reminisice about the worst times Krasinski couldn't stop laughing, and how they feel about the prospect of getting the gang back together.

"We're starting a news network just for good news, and boy, are you good news," Krasinski tells Carell.

Watch the video below!

