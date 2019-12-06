VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Talks Super Bowl Halftime Show on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Jennifer Lopez reviews her epic year that included her engagement, her blockbuster movie Hustlers and being chosen to perform at the SUPER BOWL LIV halftime show with Shakira.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You