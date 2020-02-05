VIDEO: Jeff Probst Talks Catchphrases on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Feb. 5, 2020  

Jeff Probst runs through some ideas that Survivor superfan Jimmy has sent him, reveals an idea that actually made it into a season and admits he almost took full credit for his famous catchphrase, "The tribe has spoken."

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

