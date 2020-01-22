VIDEO: Jason Biggs Gives A Bennett Basement Tour on the Set of UNMATCHED

Jason Biggs gives us an exclusive tour of the Bennett basement where the parents of OUTMATCHED like to relax.

Watch the clip below!

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet ("LA to Vegas"), and starring Jason Biggs ("Orange Is the New Black," the "American Pie" franchise) and Maggie Lawson ("Lethal Weapon," "Psych"), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids - three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series also stars Tisha Campbell-Martin ("Dr. Ken," "My Wife and Kids"), Jack Stanton ("The Mick"), Connor Kalopsis ("The Grinder"), Ashley Boettcher ("Lost in Oz") and Oakley Bull ("Beautiful Boy").

