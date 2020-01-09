VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She'll Never Write a Memoir on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  

"Knives Out" star and author Jamie Lee Curtis reveals which book gave her a sense of humor on this episode of "Open Book" with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

