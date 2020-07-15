VIDEO: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback Team Up in the Trailer for PROJECT POWER

Netflix has shared the trailer for Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback!

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You DON'T know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

The film also stars Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker, and Courtney B. Vance.

Project Power will be released on Netflix August 14, 2020.

