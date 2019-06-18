VIDEO: James Corden and Michelle Obama Square Off in a US vs. UK Dodgeball Match

Since moving to the United States for The Late Late Show, James Corden has been searching for a way to determine which is better: the UK or the US. Corden enlists Michelle Obama to put together a group of American all-stars, including Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Waithe and Allison Janney, to take on a group of formidable UK opponents. Can James, Reggie Watts, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch and John Bradley earn honor for Great Britain?

Watch the dodgeball match below!

