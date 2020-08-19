VIDEO: James Corden Takes Issue with Obama's 2020 Playlist

James recaps the news, including Michelle Obama's DNC speech, and more!

James Corden kicked off last night's episode of The Late Late show with a recap of the news, including Michelle Obama making waves with her speech during the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

After, James has some questions about President Barack Obama's 2020 playlist. And when a power outage interrupts the monologue, nobody misses a beat, literally, thanks to the safety protocols.

Check out the clip below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You