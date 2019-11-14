VIDEO: James Corden Plays UK or USA? with Beth Behrs and Sam Claflin

The Late Late Show's James Corden asks his guests Beth Behrs (American) and Sam Claflin (British) to play a game in which 5 strangers are brought out in a lineup, and they must guess whether each person is from the United States or the United Kingdom.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

