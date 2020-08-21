VIDEO: James Corden Explores Celebrity Instagram Posts on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Corden has the ability to see what was cropped out of photos by anyone.
On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, Instagram power user James Corden shares a special feature only he has access to: the ability to see what was cropped out of photos by anyone.
Watch the video below!
