VIDEO: Infinity Song Performs 'Mad Love' on THE LATE SHOW
The soulful quintet is formed by siblings Abraham, Angel, Victory, Israel and Thalia Boyd
Infinity Song, the soulful quintet formed by siblings Abraham, Angel, Victory, Israel and Thalia Boyd, link up with a string quartet for this performance of the title track from their new album "Mad Love."
Watch the performance below!
